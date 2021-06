After a year of nearly unprecedented demand for powersports machines coupled with quelled inventories, one dealership has informed its customers of rising prices ahead. Larson’s Cycle Inc. took to its official Facebook page to announce that it had been informed by Yamaha of an increasing MSRP “on a majority of our units, parts, accessories, and oils in the coming several months.” The post informed patrons that the increases were the result of “the costs of fuel, goods, and services are all rising dramatically” and that they should “Tighten down your Boot Straps, prob [sic] not the last of this you will see.”