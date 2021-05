A disabled woman โ€œsobbingโ€ because an airline allegedly broke her wheelchair has gone viral after her friend posted a video of the incident on social media.Model and disability advocate Bri Scalesse shared the video of her friend Geeg DeFiebre on Tiktok on Friday.โ€œToday my heart broke watching my best friend sob because Delta broke her wheelchair,โ€ reads the caption. โ€œShe kept repeating, โ€˜This is my life. This is the only way I can live my life.โ€™โ€The video has garnered more than 13 million views and two million likes.The damage to the wheelchair occurred at some point on a Delta flight...