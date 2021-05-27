newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Why John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place: Part Two' is the perfect sequel

KSDK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — What happened, and where will they go from here?. Sequels that are made for a reason always shine brighter than mere commercially-charged additions. John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place: Part Two" is a prime example of time being well spent. Picking up right where the nail-biting original left off but not forgetting to explain how the monsters got to Earth and how life was in that small yet sweet town, this second chapter has purpose and doesn't mess around.

www.ksdk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place#Deafness#Sequels#Quiet Time#Sweet Things#Adventure Time#Irish#Ferrari#Suspense#Guess#Moments#Mrs Blunt#Emotion#Fine Performances#Tension#Delicate Voice#Honey Boy#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesimdb.com

Paramount Reportedly Won’t Make A New Deal With John Krasinski & Emily Blunt After ‘A Quiet Place II’ Streaming News

When it was announced that WarnerMedia was going to send all of Warner Bros’ 2021 film slate to theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, there was quite a bit of pushback behind the scenes from filmmakers. Reports surfaced that WarnerMedia had to quickly renegotiate deals with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot for “Wonder Woman 1984,” for example, after the release strategy would clearly cause issues with their current profit-sharing deals.
MoviesMovieMaker

A Quiet Place Part II Trailer: Quiet as a Mouse, But With Jump Scares (Video)

The final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II was released on Thursday, and it will make you want to walk on your tip-toes and keep as quiet as a church mouse. The sequel to the 2018 hit film A Quiet Place is again directed by John Krasinski, who also writes with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. It follows the aftermath of the first movie, with the Abbott family looking for a way to survive in a landscape infested by killer creatures who use sound to track their prey. But they have to do it without Krasinski’s character, Lee. Don’t worry, though — he still appears.
MoviesBloomberg

‘A Quiet Place’ Stars Think Paramount Owes Them Money

Paramount Pictures is in a pay dispute with a Hollywood power couple over the studio’s streaming plans for the new horror picture “A Quiet Place Part II,” according to a person familiar with the matter, creating a behind-the-scenes drama that could affect the income of other big stars. The couple,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

John Krasinski

Access contact info, org charts, active projects and more for John Krasinski and 80,000+ other executives and producers. Want to contact John Krasinski directly? Get phone numbers, email addresses, org charts and more from virtually everyone working in entertainment! Visit Variety Insight.
Moviesinspiredtraveler.ca

Fantastic 4: Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Could Feature

Emily Blunt and her husband could join Marvel for the reboot of “Fantastic 4”. The creators of the MCU are reported to be interested in having the actress and her husband, John Krasinski, be a part of the new film. Recently, rumors have begun to circulate that Marvel is interested...
Moviesvitalthrills.com

New Trailer, Featurette and Event for A Quiet Place Part II!

Paramount Pictures has revealed the official new trailer and a featurette for A Quiet Place Part II, opening in theaters, Dolby Cinema and IMAX on May 28. You can watch the new trailer and featurette using the players below. Paramount and Cinemark Theatres today also announced an Opening Night Fan...
MoviesComing Soon!

A Quiet Place Part II Final Trailer Teases Long-Awaited Theatrical Release

After getting delayed for almost a year, Paramount Pictures has officially released the final trailer for John Krasinski’s long-awaited horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II, starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy. The video features new intense footage of the remaining Abbott family’s bid for survival and a new look at the flashback sequence involving Krasinski’s character Lee. Check out the A Quiet Place Part II final trailer below, along with a newly released 46-second featurette!
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FANTASTIC FOUR: Emily Blunt Says She & John Krasinski Have Not Been Contacted About The Marvel Studios Reboot

Ever since Marvel Studios regained the rights to the Fantastic Four, fans have been clamoring for Kevin Feige and company to cast the real-life husband-wife duo of John Krasinski (The Office; Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) and Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow; A Quiet Place) as Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it doesn't sound like there's been much movement on that front.
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

‘A Quiet Place II’ shares its final trailer, saying the film is meant forthe theaters

The latest and final trailer for the upcoming “A Quiet Place II” dropped online Thursday morning. The trailer, which you can see below, gives us our first glimpse of what to expect in the new film. It appears “A Quiet Place II” will take place before the aliens invaded Earth and after the events of “A Quiet Place,” which allows John Krasinski’s character to appear again in the series.
Moviesleedaily.com

Quiet Place Part II’ Trailer Arrives, Release Date, Cast Ans Plot

In what could but some sort of unexpected report, Paramount has disclosed the 2nd melodramatic trailer for John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place part II only over 16 months after the first teaser trailer. A Quiet Place Part II is an American terror movie and the series to the 2018 movie...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

John Krasinski Inks First Look Deal with Paramount

Ahead of the release of A Quiet Place II, John Krasinski and his Sunday Night banner have inked a first-look deal with Paramount. Krasinski’s first Quiet Place film was a massive hit for Paramount, grossing $341 million at the global box office, after which the studio fast-tracked the sequel that has since been long delayed by pandemic theater closures. It will release in theaters on May 28 and onto streaming service Paramount+ 45 days after that.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Emily Blunt Says She No Longer Likes the Superhero Genre: ‘It Has Been Exhausted’

Emily Blunt was close to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow in “Iron Man 2,” but a scheduling conflict with the Jack Black-starring family adventure “Gulliver’s Travels” prevented her from playing a superhero. Since then, superhero buzz has often circled Blunt. The most recent rumors would have you believe Marvel is considering Blunt for Sue Storm in its upcoming Jon Watts-directed “Fantastic Four” movie, but Blunt recently told Howard Stern (via Insider) that’s not the truth.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Neither Blunt or Krasinski approached for Fantastic Four reboot

Now this is criminal. Where’s their call, Feige!?. Out doing the rounds for “A Quiet Place Part II”, opening this week, actress Emily Blunt tells Howard Stern she hasn’t been approached about playing Sue Storm in Marvel’s upcoming “Fantastic Four” reboot. As you’re likely aware, Blunt and hubby John Krasinski are long-time favourites to play the heads of the family in the MCU Phase 4 venture.