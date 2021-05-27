Why John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place: Part Two' is the perfect sequel
ST. LOUIS — What happened, and where will they go from here?. Sequels that are made for a reason always shine brighter than mere commercially-charged additions. John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place: Part Two" is a prime example of time being well spent. Picking up right where the nail-biting original left off but not forgetting to explain how the monsters got to Earth and how life was in that small yet sweet town, this second chapter has purpose and doesn't mess around.www.ksdk.com