The massive success of the Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian -- not just as a show, but as a merchandising juggernaut -- has helped embolden Disney's post-pandemic business model, giving CEO Bob Chapek the confidence that movies best-suited to a Disney+ release can still be crossover successes without a mainstream theatrical release. To what extent that translates to other properties -- after all, how many shows have a Baby Yoda to fall back on? -- is anybody's guess, but according to Chapek, Disney's position is that it can be done, if they execute correctly, and the success of The Mandalorian all over the marketplace is proof.