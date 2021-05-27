Fort Devens Memorial Day observance honors those who paid ultimate sacrifice
DEVENS — Memorial Day 2020 was observed in spirit only, as the pandemic made it impossible — and dangerous — to pay homage to the region's fallen heroes. With more than half of the state's residents fully vaccinated, falling COVID-19 caseloads and a full lifting of virus restrictions scheduled to take effect Saturday, proper recognition of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice is back this Memorial Day, and what better place to have a ceremony than the former Army base in the Nashoba Valley.