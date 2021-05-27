Cancel
Video: Dragon Quest III's New Remake vs. Switch's 2019 Port

By Jon Cartwright
Nintendo Life
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night's Dragon Quest presentation showcased a total of 6 diverse games - including the announcement of Dragon Quest XII (even if it was just a flaming logo). However one of the most tangible surprises was a remake of Dragon Quest III built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 4. This joins Octopath Traveler & Project Triangle Strategy in the HD-2D series and it looks blooming gorgeous.

www.nintendolife.com
