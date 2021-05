CHARLOTTE -- At the end of the day, it’s fitting that NC State punched its ticket to the 2021 ACC Championship game with a win over Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets swept the Wolfpack in its first series of ACC play, part of the team’s 1-8 start before finishing the regular season 24-6. Following an 8-1 win over Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament semifinals Saturday, NC State will play for the league crown for the first time since 2015.