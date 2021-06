When the insurrectionists invaded House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ’s (R-Calif.) office on Jan. 6 as he was hustled out into a “secure location,” they could not help but notice a large visage of Ronald Reagan displayed prominently in McCarthy’s inner sanctum. Like many Republicans, McCarthy deeply admires Reagan who cast a spell on the Republican party that lingers to this day. Decades after Reagan won the presidency in 1980 and died in 2004, Republicans often asked themselves the question, “What would Reagan do?”