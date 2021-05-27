President George H.W. Bush: The Graceful Journey From World’s Most Powerful Man To Unemployment

This week, Martha sits down with former Chief of Staff to President George H.W. Bush, Jean Becker, to discuss her new book The Man I Knew. Jean tells the fascinating story of George H.W. Bush’s post-presidency, and the bond she developed with the him in his transition from the most powerful man in the world to elder statesman. Plus, the unlikely relationship he developed with his former rival and the 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton and the difficulties he faces as father to a president.