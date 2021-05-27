Opinion/Cotter: Questions grow about proposal for Schartner Farms

Megan Cotter is chair of the Exeter Democratic Town Committee. Where would you expect to see a 1 million-square-foot building, with an additional 13 acres given to collecting solar power? The building, which would be approximately the same size as the Warwick Mall, would have loading docks, processing and packaging facilities and administrative offices. The massive development would be by far the largest in the town’s history and one of the largest in the state. You would expect a project of this magnitude to be located in a commercial or manufacturing zone. But this development is proposed for the former Schartner Farms on Route 2, along the Exeter/North Kingstown town line.