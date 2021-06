Kent County Council is threatening the home secretary with legal action as it warns its services for unaccompanied child migrants are at breaking point for the second time in less than a year.The authority said it may no longer be able to accept new unaccompanied asylum-seeking children (UASC) within days, and has served a formal letter before action to the Home Office.Kent has nearly double the number of UASCs in care the government says is safe to have, the council said.The latest move comes after the council announced last August that it had reached its capacity to care for...