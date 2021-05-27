OU Health closing public coronavirus testing as demand drops
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A public coronavirus testing site operated by OU Health in Oklahoma City will close on Monday as demand for the tests have declined. “At one point, we were conducting more than 800 tests in one day," OU Health assistant vice president Erin Walker said in a statement Wednesday. “As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Oklahoma, our community testing numbers have gone down to less than 50 a day.”www.ccenterdispatch.com