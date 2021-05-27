Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westbury, NY

Westbury names Bronx native its new school superintendent

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
Newsday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestbury’s school board has chosen a new superintendent to lead one of the most diverse districts on Long Island, nearly a year after the board announced it would not renew the incumbent’s contract. Tahira A. DuPree Chase, 48, will start July 1, the district said. Her base salary will be...

www.newsday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
Westbury, NY
Government
City
Westbury, NY
City
Nyack, NY
City
Hartsdale, NY
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Education
City
Bronx, NY
City
Greenburgh, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Superintendent#Rockland County#Elementary School#School Year#Summer School#Linkedin#Hispanic#Latinx#The Westbury Pta Council#Interim Superintendent#Westchester County#Nyack Schools#Powells Lane Elementary#Treasurer#Trustee Pedro Quintanilla#Dr Chase#Community Members#President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx calendar: Events coming up

1. Booked & Busy 3.0; 2. BronxRockets Run/Walk Group; 3. Free Diapers + Masks + Snacks: Grab-n-Go with Zeta Charter Schools; 4. R&B Sunday’s Girls Need Love Edition; 5. 12th annual NYC Multicultural Festival Part II;
New York City, NYNewsday

NY adopts CDC mask guidance

Cuomo: NY adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people. The new CDC guidelines, unveiled last week, say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks except on public transportation, in schools and in health care facilities, among other settings. In New York, masks will still be required in those...
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Bronx

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bronx: 1. General Manager; 2. Customer Service Representative; 3. Sales Assistant; 4. Shipping and Receiving Clerk; 5. Medical Customer Service Rep; 6. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $500 Sign On Bonus!; 7. Administrative Assistant; 8. CDL A Owner Operator- Steady Freight; 9. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver; 10. Class A CDL Driver;
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Great Neck, NYmanhassetpress.com

Bua: The Complete Package

I’ve had the privilege of knowing Frank Bua for more than 25 years. More accurately, I knew of Frank Bua after meeting a number of his students, who seemed unusually self-assured and were knowledgeable and articulate, with a poise not always found in middle school students. I had heard of Frank’s superb teaching, nurturing students who were inquisitive, independent thinkers with a love for learning. I first had my chance to meet Frank several years later in my role as a member of the Board of Education in Great Neck. We had hosted the first of several informal annual meetings and I recall that Frank spoke freely about what is needed in order to relieve some of the angst that seems commonplace with students growing up in the twenty-first century. I saw firsthand how deeply Frank cares for children. However, he also understands the constraints governing a body that has a fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers in a community. He knows firsthand the balancing act that boards constantly need to straddle between “I want” and “I can afford.” He always keeps his eye on the big picture.
Nassau County, NYlongisland.com

Rice Announces American Rescue Plan Funding $385 Million for Nassau County, $16.7 Million for Village of Hempstead

U.S. Representative Kathleen Rice (NY-04) has announced that Nassau County will receive $385 million and the Village of Hempstead will receive $16.79 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The relief funding was authorized in H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan Act, which Rice voted in support of when it passed the House of Representatives on March 10. President Biden signed the bill into law on March 11.
Bronx, NYNew York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for Washington Manor at 1969 Washington Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Washington Manor Apartments, an eight-story residential building at 1969 Washington Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx. The development yields 46,976 square feet and is designed by OCV Architects. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $39,120 to $77,340.
Bronx, NYNY1

New Yorker of the Week: Alan Goldsher

Alan Goldsher is helping to jumpstart businesses around the city using his iPhone. "The businesses need the community's support in the worst way,” he said. Goldsher comes from the world of sales and TV production. The Bronx resident put together award-winning nonprofit and community spotlights with his own company before the pandemic. But he didn't learn to work his own camera, or in this case, his iPhone, until about 14 months ago.
Bronx, NYNews 12

End of Ramadan celebrated with toy giveaway in Bronx Park

As Ramadan comes to an end, a local Muslim organization gave away thousands of toys Sunday at Bronx Park to kids in need. Eid marks the end of Ramadan, a yearly Muslim holiday that includes fasting from dawn to sunset. This year, the Muslim community across New York City decided...
Bronx, NYbronxmama.com

South Bronx Culture Trail Returns for 10th Annual Festival

Throughout the month of June, Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education and Councilman Rafael Salamanca Jr will host the 10th annual South Bronx Culture Trail Festival. The festival lasts from June 1 to June 30. Events will be held in multiple locations throughout the Hunts Point and Longwood neighborhoods of the Bronx, with virtual events broadcasted and streamed on social media by BronxNet Community Television.
Westbury, NYthewestburytimes.com

Gift For Property Owners: Lower Tax Levy

Westbury expects to receive long promised state aid. Thanks to the largesse in the state budget, the Westbury School District can give a rare gift to its property-owning residents: a lower tax levy for the 2021-22 school year. And perhaps beyond. State Senator Anna Kaplan (D–Great Neck) and Assemblyman Charles...
Bronx, NYNew York YIMBY |

1325 Jerome Avenue

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1325 Jerome Avenue in Mount Eden, The Bronx. The affordable housing lottery has launched for Jerome Avenue Residences, a 21-story mixed-use building at 1325 Jerome Avenue in Mount Eden, The Bronx. The development is designed by GF55 Partners and developed by The Doe Fund. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 101 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $25,200 to $88,800.