WePlay Esports organizes private flights for Chinese Dota 2 teams after travel issues threaten DPC Major

Valorant, the 5v5 tactical shooter from Riot Games launched last year on PC and it has grown to currently average 14 million players each month. Today, Riot Games reveals that Valorant is coming to mobile as Valorant Mobile. Valorant Mobile has been rumoured for a while now with code for mobile found in the PC client and also hints about a mobile version in different regions. The announcement from Riot Games today isn’t really surprising given how much the company is doing for mobile with League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics already. Riot Games claims (via The Verge) that the company is preparing to expand the franchise to bring it to more players around the world. Watch the Valorant trailer below: