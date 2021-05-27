Nipissing Serenity Hospice Seeking Indigenous Board Member

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Office of Women’s Business Ownership (OWBO) stated it is accepting applications for the Women’s Business Centers (WBC) Resiliency and Recovery Demonstration Grant. The purpose of this opportunity is to continue or establish innovative projects that aim to improve service delivery, training, and support provided to women-owned businesses impacted by COVID-19. This grant program is only open to existing SBA-funded WBCs. A total amount of approximately $2.7 million in funding is available for this program. SBA expects to make 14 awards of not more than $200,000 per award. There is no matching requirement. Successful respondents will demonstrate innovative approaches to service delivery for addressing the needs of women business owners adversely affected by COVID-19. Proposals must include detailed plans to continue or establish projects to improve service delivery, training, and support provided to women-owned businesses impacted by the pandemic. Additionally, applicants will provide counseling, technical and financial skill development, comprehensive business assessments, and mentoring services to women interested in starting or growing a small business.