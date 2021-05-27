Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Vaccinated People Who Had COVID-19 May Be Immune For A Very Long Time

By Elizabeth Gulino
Refinery29
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 vaccines have allowed many of us to take a collective sigh of relief. We can finally begin to get back to pre-pandemic activities with confidence that we're protected from the virus that's killed over half a million people in the U.S. alone. But there have been some questions around how long the immunity offered by the vaccines will really last. Luckily, two new studies released this week have provided some positive clarity: Vaccinated people may be immune for at least a year, and people who recovered from COVID-19 and are vaccinated may be immune for even longer.

www.refinery29.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccinations#Immune Cells#Flu Vaccination#U S Adults#Work Time#Response Time#Phd#Rockefeller University#The New York Times#Md#Nature#The Times#Fully Vaccinated People#Vaccinated Folks#Antibodies#Immunity#Long Lived Plasma Cells#Convalescent Individuals#Solid Conclusions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
ScienceMedscape News

Immune Deficiency Is a Risk Factor for Severe COVID-19 in People Living With HIV

Christian Hoffmann; José L. Casado; Georg Härter; Pilar Vizcarra; Ana Moreno; Dario Cattaneo; Paola Meraviglia; Christoph D. Spinner; Farhad Schabaz; Stephan Grunwald; Cristina Gervasoni. Abstract and Introduction. Objectives: A prior T cell depletion induced by HIV infection may carry deleterious consequences in the current COVID-19 pandemic. Clinical data on patients...
ScienceEurekAlert

Methotrexate users have a reduced immune response to mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

Up to a third of patients taking methotrexate - a common treatment for immune mediated inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis - failed to achieve an adequate immune response to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in a small study accepted for publication in the journal Annals of Rheumatic Diseases.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

COVID Help Desk: What effects has COVID-19 had on people who smoke or used to smoke?

Public health experts have warned since the beginning of the pandemic that tobacco users were at high risk of COVID’s worst effects. Recent research from the University of Texas Medical Branch puts those concerns into perspective: Researchers analyzed more than 10,000 COVID cases and found smokers faced particularly high rates of hospitalization and death.
Public HealthWinston-Salem Journal

People's Pharmacy: COVID-19 vaccine eased long-lasting shoulder pain

Q: Someone wrote to you about joint pain going away after the Moderna vaccination. I have a similar story. About five years ago, as I walked to the tailgate of my own truck, another truck rolled toward me. The parking brake on a truck must not have been set. It slammed into my truck, pinning my left shoulder between both trucks’ brake lights and bending my bumper.
Public Healthclassiccountry1070.com

CDC to investigate cases of heart inflammation among young people who received Covid-19 vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced they are investigating reports of heart issues in young patients who have received a Covid-19 vaccine. According to the CDC, there have been “relatively few” cases of young people developing heart symptoms following their inoculations, but the CDC is requesting that “information about this potential adverse event” be provided to clinicians to “enhance early recognition and appropriate management of persons who develop myocarditis symptoms.” The few dozen cases so far have involved teenagers and young adults, mostly males, who have received either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
Public Healthrecordargusnews.com

Those with weakened immune systems can get COVID-19 vaccine

Hello, dear readers, and welcome to another yeswe’re still-talking-aboutthe vaccines column. Your questions on the topic continue to fill our mailbox, and we’ll keep answering as many as we can. — We have heard from a number of readers with weakened immune systems or who are living with immune system disorders such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and HIV. They are […]
Sciencegruntstuff.com

New studies claim COVID-19 immunity may last years

Most individuals who get well from COVID-19 may have immunity that lasts at the least a 12 months and even longer — and may not want a booster shot after being vaccinated, as pair of recent studies counsel. The primary research, printed Monday within the journal Nature, discovered most individuals...
Sciencemedicalnewsbulletin.com

Study shows long-lived immunity after COVID-19

Protective immunity against COVID-19 shown to be robust in a recent study. As new hospital admissions for people with COVID-19 continue to decrease (1), many locations are beginning to ease restrictions and return life to normal. Immunity to COVID-19 has increased due to vaccinations and natural immunity after infection. However, questions remain as to how long either immunity lasts (2).
Public HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘Breakthrough infections’ extremely rare among vaccinated; studies suggest COVID-19 immunity is long-lasting: Coronavirus update for May 27, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows “breakthrough infections” are extremely rare among those who’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you need to know for Thursday, May 27.
Public HealthLake Geneva Regional News

Doctors urge COVID-19 vaccine for those who had coronavirus infection

As demand for COVID-19 vaccine continues to wane amid plentiful supply, doctors are urging one group in particular to get immunized: those who have had COVID-19. A previous coronavirus infection is thought to prevent people from getting infected again for three months or more, but vaccination is believed to provide longer and better protection, including against some of the more transmissible coronavirus variants. Some people mistakenly think they can skip the vaccine if they were infected, leading doctors to emphasize the recommendation that they, too, should get the injections.