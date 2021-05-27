How to Watch: Crew vs. Toronto FC
It’s going to be quite a day at historic Crew Stadium as the Columbus Crew plays its final game before the June break against Toronto FC. This game will be the penultimate contest at historic Crew Stadium and will be accompanied by a plethora of unique events. It will be Pride Night at the stadium, both teams will wear the commemorative PRIDEBLUE parley ocean jerseys (Crew in blue, Toronto in white) and the stadium will have multiple sections of vaccinated supporters.www.massivereport.com