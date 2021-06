CHAMPAIGN — The coronavirus pandemic picked up, and the sports world shut down. On March 13, 2020, one day after the men's NCAA Tournament was canceled because of COVID-19, the NCAA implemented a recruiting dead period. During this time, Division I colleges were not allowed to host recruits for official visits or visit them in-person at their homes or schools. Those restrictions made the recruiting experience for athletes in the Class of 2021 unlike any other, with several of them committing to programs before they had actually visited the campuses.