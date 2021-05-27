Cancel
A New Dennis Quaid Movie Just Released On Netflix

By Rick Gonzales
For the bulk of Dennis Quaid’s career, he’s focused mainly on feature films, and quite successfully. While the past nine or so years have seen Quaid jump over more and more to television, he still finds time for the occasional feature. His latest feature, Blue Miracle, has just been released on Netflix.

