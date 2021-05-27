Queer Netflix vampire drama First Kill announces full cast
Netflix’s upcoming vampire drama series continues to take form. Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost), Aubin Wise (Atlanta), Jason Robert Moore (The Punisher), Gracie Dzienny, Will Swenson, Phillip Mullings Jr., Dominic Goodman, and Dylan McNamara joined the full cast of First Kill, giving face to the Fairmont and Burns families. Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis were previously announced as the leading cast members, Juliette Fairmont and Calliope Burns. MK xyz, Jonas Dylan Allen, and Roberto Mendez join First Kill as additional cast members in the series, all in their debut series roles. Overall, the series is bolstered with young actors and a diverse cast—a stark difference from typical shows in the vampire canon.www.avclub.com