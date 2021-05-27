Queer Netflix vampire drama First Kill announces full cast

They say those who do not know history are doomed to repeat it, so let's make sure we learn absolutely everything there is to know about the past because I definitely don't want to repeat anything we've done ever, especially in the last few years. If you like your entertainment to come with a dose of learning, why stick your nose in a book when you can watch history play itself out via the best historical dramas available with the press of a few buttons? The good news is that Netflix has a huge catalog to choose from.