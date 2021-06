Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.