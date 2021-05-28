I-24 crash in Nashville that killed woman leads to charges for driver who took meth

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The man driving an SUV in January which led to the death of his passenger when he crashed into a rock wall has now been charged with vehicular homicide. On January 23, 2021, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reported an SUV driven by 43-year-old Stephen Hall crashed into a rock wall off I-24 East at Haywood Lane and rolled over, causing Hall and his 30-year-old passenger Meganne Ball to be ejected from the vehicle.