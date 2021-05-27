Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How Bartlett Sher Turned Cerebral Stage Hit ‘Oslo’ Into a Thrilling New HBO Movie

By Brent Lang
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago

“Oslo,” the new HBO film about the back-channel negotiations between the Israeli government and the Palestine Liberation Organization that led to the milestone Oslo Peace Accords, arrives as tensions are at a high in the Middle East. It’s a moment where the hard work of peacemaking that the film dramatizes...

variety.com
Variety

Variety

24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bartlett Sher
Person
Ruth Wilson
Person
Janusz Kamiński
Person
Scott Rudin
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Palestinians#Second Stage Theater#Broadway#Short Film#Movie Producers#Political Theater#Hbo#Israeli#South Pacific#Hamas#Norwegian#Republican#Oslo Peace Accords#Stage#Tony Winning Productions#Premiere#Debut#London#Critical Acclaim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Country
Palestine
Related
Middle EastA.V. Club

HBO’s Oslo repeats predictable blind spots about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

It’s difficult to watch the film version of Oslo, the Tony Award-winning play by J.T. Rogers, without a sense of grim irony. No piece of art is objective; no work of fiction has the responsibility of sticking to every real-life fact. But the historical developments Oslo skips over in its discussion of what inspired the secret discussions between Israelis and Palestinians; the fear-mongering news footage it uses to pad out its runtime; and the side with which it aligns our perspective tip its hand toward a certain version of history that feels jarringly out of step with our current reality.
WorldNew Haven Register

'Oslo' Review: Timely HBO Movie Tackles Landmark Israeli-Palestinian Peace Talks

Perhaps it’s time for another meeting between officials from Israel and Palestine like the series of off-the-books negotiations that took place in Oslo, Norway, back in 1993. Those sessions — conducted in secret over nearly six months, since Israeli policy forbade interacting with or otherwise acknowledging the authority of the Palestinian Liberation Organization — paid off in a very public handshake between Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO leader Yasser Arafat, photographed with then-U.S. President Bill Clinton.
WorldFOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Oslo' brings the Tony-winning play about Israeli-Palestinian peace to timely life on HBO

Although "Oslo" takes place nearly 30 years ago, recent events in Israel and the Palestinian territories reflect how timely the issues at the core of this HBO movie -- a stark adaptation of the Tony-winning stage play -- remain. Chronicling the back-channel efforts to forge an agreement between Israelis and Palestinians, the film considers the impediments to peace, then and now, and the power of human connection as the path to achieving it.
WorldAshe County's Newspaper

Roush Review: Pushing for Middle East Peace in HBO’s ‘Oslo’

High drama on an international stage, this film version of the Tony-winning play is more timely than ever in the wake of the recent clashes in Israel and Gaza, as Oslo depicts the secret negotiations that led to the historic 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Playwright J.T. Rogers and director Bartlett...
TV ShowsComicBook

Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in June 2021

HBO Max is gearing up for the summer by adding a ton of new movies and TV shows to its lineup in June. Unfortunately, the WarnerMedia streaming service is also set to say goodbye to quite a few titles in the same month. Streaming contracts keep the lineup on the service rotating on a consistent basis, which means that most movies will be making an exit at some point, even if only for a period of time.
Moviestelegraphherald.com

New movies

Rated: PG-13 (for some violence and thematic elements). 134 minutes. ★★. There are some canonical Disney characters who simply demand further interrogation. The maniacally fur-obsessed fashionista Cruella De Vil, who tormented the young Darling family and their Dalmatian puppies in “101 Dalmatians,” and has a theme song, has had a grip on our imaginations since the animated feature in 1961.
TV Seriestribuneledgernews.com

‘Mare of Easttown’ Finale and ‘Oslo’ on HBO, History’s ‘Tulsa Burning,’ A ‘Pose’ Wedding

Two grown-up dramas on HBO—the fact-based movie Oslo and the gripping whodunit Mare of Easttown—bring substance to the Memorial Day weekend. History airs the first of many specials this week that commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. On a happier note, the flamboyant cast of Pose gathers for a celebratory wedding in the series’ penultimate episode.
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

Oslo: HBO Movie Keeps Close To Theatrical Roots

Oslo, the new film premiering on HBO and streaming on HBO Max, keeps close to its theatrical roots in revisiting the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Listen, I’m not going to inject my opinion into this film. We all know how things have and haven’t changed since the accords. The timing is certainly a coincidence. Production was announced in November and dated on the schedule at the end of April. This is not a case of HBO deciding to take advantage of the newest round of escalation. Similarly, the recent theatrical release of The Human Factor is also a coincidence. Now, if you want to watch some documentary films that complement Oslo, I have no shortage of recommendations. Aside from The Human Factor, the other film I recommend is The Oslo Diaries. It’s also streaming on HBO Max. Incitement also takes a look at the fallout but from a different perspective.
MoviesTime Out Global

HBO summons a brand new 'Evil Dead' movie

Fire up the chainsaw and padlock the cellar: The Evil Dead series has risen once again from its slumber and is soon to be resurrected on HBO Max. Titled Evil Dead Rise, the film marks the fifth theatrical release in the gore-spattered series summoned to life by a young Sam Raimi way back in 1981.
MoviesVulture

Damien Chazelle’s Babylon Adds Max Minghella, Flea and Samara Weaving to Cast

By the end of this year, every actor in Hollywood will either be in Knives Out 2 or Babylon, Damien Chazelle’s ode to Hollywood. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Max Minghella and Samara Wiley, have all joined the project that already includes Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne and Damon Gupton. And before this casting blast, the cast also included Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Katherine Waterston. Oh, and Flea, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Back to the Future Part II fame, is getting involved, too. None of the roles for the cast of thousands has been officially announced, but per THR “it is believed that Minghella is playing Irving Thalberg.” Thalberg was the boy wonder producer at MGM until his untimely death, and was recently played by Ferdinand Kingsley in Mank.
TV SeriesWashington Post

What to watch this weekend: ‘Oslo’ on HBO

Accident, Suicide, or Murder (Oxygen at 7) A man is found dead of an apparent drug overdose, revealing a pattern of deaths in the family. Final Space (Cartoon Network at 10:30) The crew tries to prevail over an invasion of possessed Garys. Premieres. 90 Day: Foody Call (Discovery Plus) A spinoff of “90...
MoviesDeadline

Katherine Waterston Joins Damien Chazelle’s 1920s Hollywood Pic ‘Babylon’

EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Waterston is boarding Damien Chazelle’s Paramount movie Babylon which is set in late 1920s Hollywood, we can tell you first. All of the role descriptions and the plotline are being kept under wraps in the Oscar winning filmmaker’s next ensemble movie. What we know is that it’s an R-rated drama, set in the shifting moment in Hollywood when the industry turned from silent film to talkies.
MoviesBirmingham Star

Mary-Louise Parker joins Natalie Portman in HBO film

Washington [US], June 3 (ANI): Hollywood actor Mary-Louise Parker is set as a lead opposite Natalie Portman in HBO Films' 'The Days of Abandonment', based on Elena Ferrante's best-selling novel. According to Deadline, the film, which is currently in pre-production, hails from writer-director Maggie Betts (Novitiate), Portman and her MountainA...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Cannes Chief Thierry Fremaux on Women Filmmakers, Netflix and More Festival Details

Cannes Film Festival’s chief Thierry Fremaux was in a cheerful mood when he announced his sprawling Official Selection during Thursday’s press conference at the Normandie Theater in Paris. Not only because it was the first live event in many months, but most importantly because in spite of all the ups and downs caused by the ongoing pandemic, this year’s lineup is strong, appealing and surprising. Both big-name auteurs like Wes Anderson (“The French Dispatch”), Leos Carax (“Annette”), Paul Verhoeven (“Benedetta”), as well as Asghar Farhadi (“A Hero), Jacques Audiard (“Les Olympiades”) and Andrea Arnold (“Cow”) and filmmakers who will be making their debuts in competition, like Julia Ducournau (“Titane”), Nabil Ayouch (“Casablanca Beats”), Sean Baker (“Red Rocket”), Ildikó Enyedi (“The Story of My Wife”) and Mia Hansen-Løve (“Bergman Island”) were included in the selection. Fremaux was still in an euphoric state of mind several hours after the announcement, as he was getting friendly text messages from filmmakers, including Sean Penn, and he was also still having big talks over some more movies — including a U.S. blockbuster which he hopes will screen on the beach.
Video GamesComicBook

Original Mortal Kombat Movies Are Leaving HBO Max

While this year's newest Mortal Kombat movie reboot might have already left HBO Max just a few days ago, it won't be long until the entire streaming platform is devoid of films related to the fighting game franchise. Within the next week, the entire Mortal Kombat movie series will be departing from the service, meaning that you only have a few days left to catch each before they're gone.