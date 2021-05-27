Cancel
The Aston Martin Victor Is a One-off Stick-Shift Monster

By Chase Bierenkoven
Imagine for a moment, being so wealthy that you don’t call Aston Martin; the company calls you. Not only does Aston call you, but they also call you and tell you they want to build the supercar of your dreams. Rear-wheel drive, manual transmission, and more power than anyone knows what to do with. Must be nice. For one lucky customer, that is exactly what Aston did. There is no other Aston Martin Victor, this is it. A one-of-one truly bespoke car built for one person.

