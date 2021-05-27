Cancel
U.S. Politics

Following the Politics, Not the Science

By Joel Zinberg
City Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a disturbing prospect, like something out of a science fiction novel, but it’s appearing increasingly plausible nonetheless: the cause of the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed millions and cost tens of trillions of dollars, may have been a viral escape from a Wuhan, China virology laboratory. The...

Anthony Fauci
#Nature Medicine#Science Fiction#World Politics#National Politics#State Politics#Global Politics#The Wall Street Journal#State Department#The Daily Mail#The Washington Times#The Washington Post#The New York Times#Lancet#National Geographic#The Wuhan Institute#Coronaviruses#World Health Organization#Getty Images City Journal#American Scientists#Chinese Scientists
Health
Politics
U.S. Politics
Science
Public Health
China
Public HealthSFGate

China could pay if nations come to believe the virus leaked from a lab

On Feb. 9, when a World Health Organization team pronounced it "extremely unlikely" that the novel coronavirus escaped from a lab, few could have guessed how much traction the lab-leak hypothesis would gain in just a few months. Today, however, governments, scientists and news organizations are treating the possibility of a lab leak as entirely credible - alongside the competing idea that the virus was transmitted naturally via an infected animal. On May 26, for instance, President Joe Biden asked U.S. intelligence agencies to step up efforts to investigate the virus's origins and produce a report that could "bring us closer to a definitive conclusion" as to which theory is correct. Even the director general of WHO has suggested that his research team's conclusion may have been too hasty, given the limited access it had to Chinese facilities.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Pompeo slams ‘naive’ Fauci for defending China from COVID origin probe

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is accusing the National Institutes of Health of suppressing intelligence on the origins of the coronavirus, and slamming Dr. Anthony Fauci for running interference for China. The nation’s former top diplomat made the comments to Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” Thursday evening, as the...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Fauci not honest about COVID origin, says Adm. Brett Giroir

Adm. Brett Giroir, former White House coronavirus testing czar, accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of being dishonest about the origin of the coronavirus, after he originally claimed in May of 2020 that the virus could not have been "artificially or deliberately manipulated" from the Wuhan lab the way the mutations have "naturally evolved."
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Former CDC director says he got death threats from scientists after expressing support for Covid ‘lab leak’ theory

Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says he received death threats after he publicly said he believed the coronavirus “escaped” from a lab in Wuhan, China. “Certainly a lab-based origin is one possibility,” Dr Walensky told CNBC in May.“I was threatened and ostracized because I proposed another hypothesis,” Mr Redfield told Vanity Fair in a story published on Thursday. “I expected it from politicians. I didn’t expect it from science.”Mr Redfield told CNN in March that he believed the virus “most likely” originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where scientists were studying...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Washington Post issues correction on 2020 report on Tom Cotton, lab-leak theory

The Washington Post has issued a correction on its 2020 report on Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and the lab-leak theory he had discussed in the media. The newspaper revised a February 2020 story with the original headline "Tom Cotton keeps repeating a coronavirus conspiracy theory that was already debunked" as top public health experts have begun taking a more serious look at the origins of the coronavirus.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Exclusive: How Amateur Sleuths Broke the Wuhan Lab Story and Embarrassed the Media

For most of last year, the idea that the coronavirus pandemic could have been triggered by a laboratory accident in Wuhan, China, was largely dismissed as a racist conspiracy theory of the alt-right. The Washington Post in early 2020 accused Senator Tom Cotton of "fanning the embers of a conspiracy theory that has been repeatedly debunked by experts." CNN jumped in with "How to debunk coronavirus conspiracy theories and misinformation from friends and family." Most other mainstream outlets, from The New York Times ("fringe theory") to NPR ("Scientists debunk lab accident theory"), were equally dismissive. (Newsweek was an exception, reporting in April 2020 that the WIV was involved in gain-of-function research and might have been the site of a lab leak; Mother Jones, Business Insider, the NY Post and FOX News were also exceptions.) But in the last week or so, the story has burst into the public discourse. President Joe Biden has demanded an investigation by U.S. intelligence. And the mainstream media, in an astonishing about-face, is treating the possibility with deadly seriousness.
POTUSNew York Post

Trump tears into Fauci after release of early COVID emails

Former President Donald Trump pointed to the trove of emails belonging to Dr. Anthony Fauci to demand the scientist answer “questions,” including what he knew about “gain of function” research at the Chinese lab — and insisted that China pay $10 trillion to the United States for the possible virus leak.
HealthThrive Global

The Politics of Fixation

1. an obsessive interest in or feeling about someone or something. Why is it so difficult to move a vehement Trump supporter or a Cancel Culture activist from being so fixated and where they are unable to consider and much less listen to another point of view?. You don’t have...
U.S. Politicspvtimes.com

VICTOR JOECKS: Mask reversal shows fallacy of ‘following the science’

Following the mask guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a good way to give yourself whiplash. Last week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared before a Senate committee and defended the agency’s strict virus guidelines. “While we continue to have community transmission, we must also maintain public health measures we know will prevent the spread of this virus — masks, hand hygiene and physical distancing,” she said.