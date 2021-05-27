CannaCon Midwest Coming to Detroit June 25-26

First hour: Candidates for Rochester City School Board, part 1. Second hour: What does the defeat of the Amazon union election mean for labor in the U.S.?. We talk with candidates for Rochester City School Board. Nine candidates are running in the Democratic primary, and there are three open seats on the board. Our goal is to hear from all nine candidates before voters head to the polls in June 22. During this conversation, we talk with Joe Klein and Camille Simmons about why they are running and a number of issues affecting the district. Our guests: