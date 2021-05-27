CannaCon Midwest Coming to Detroit June 25-26
The industry-leading cannabis business exposition CannaCon is returning to Detroit, Michigan this year for an in-person event from June 25-26, 2021. Over the years, CannaCon has established itself as the premier destination for cannabis industry networking and professional insights, with unbridled opportunities for business-to-business networking on its exposition floor. And, with well over 200 exhibitors already registered, CannaCon Midwest is now set to be one of Detroit’s biggest in-person events since the pandemic.www.ganjapreneur.com