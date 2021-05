June is just a week away and Memorial Day Weekend is in five days. You know what that means? It's pretty much the start of summer across Western New York. I love summertime so much. There's nothing like walking outside in nothing but shorts and a T-shirt and not having anything to do but fun activities (and we get the next three months of it). Winter was pretty brutal for 2020-2021, so I know many of us are itching to get back into the warm weather groove.