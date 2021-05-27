Cancel
Rice, MN

Faribault Jury Convicts Driver of Vehicle Stolen from South Dakota

rice.mn.us
 24 days ago

Yesterday a Rice County Jury convicted Matthew Christopher Kurtenbach, 30, of Felony Receiving Stolen Property. On August 15, 2020, the Faribault Police Department received multiple driving complaints about a black Ford Explorer with no license plates. A Faribault Officer found a 2016 Black Ford Explorer in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Faribault near the area of the driving complaints. The officer determined that the VIN number on the vehicle matched a vehicle reported stolen from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

www.co.rice.mn.us
