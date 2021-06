GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is currently working to fix the issues with the stretch of I-85 in Cherokee County. According to DOT, there are several concrete barriers in place while construction is underway. One of the barriers is permanent, and the others are temporary, says DOT. They also say once completed, the permanent barrier will separate the northbound and southbound lanes. This is the barrier that will have gaps.