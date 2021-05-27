Holtville FFA Members Recognized for Projects, Service to Club

(A special ceremony at Central)....It will be held Friday afternoon. Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia will host the ceremony. Garcia respresents the 56th assembly district, which includes Imperial County. The ceremony will be to recognize the Centeral Union High School Mock Trial team for its performance in the State Finals. Central Union High School placed 7th in the State Mock Trial Finals. Garcia will present certificates to the team members. One of the students was awarded the J. Skelly Wright Constitutional Advocacy Award, and Central Union High School teacher, Anna Vizcaino, received the Adult Advocate of the Year award. It was the Constitutional Rights Foundation 40th Annual California Mock Trial Finals. Following the ceremony, the Assemblyman will tour newly renovated classrooms in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Building, supported in poart by California Career Technical Education Incentive Grant funds. The ceremony begins at 1:00 Friday afternoon.