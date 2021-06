Hair extensions can do a lot of favors for your hair. They can give you mermaid-esque length, sky-high volume, and the body you've always dreamed of. I'm about to seriously date myself, but during my education assisting other hairstylists, there were only two base camps for faux hair: real and synthetic. Real hair (also referred to as Remy hair) can handle heat styling and was much more expensive; synthetic hair would melt under heat but was more affordable. To manipulate synthetic hair into a desired shape and style without heat, I learned to use methods like pin curling and carefully rolled roller sets that were set with a handheld steamer.