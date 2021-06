People were whispering about the idea of the Federal Reserve tapering its bond purchases, which is absolute nonsense. However, it was probably the excuse this pair needed to bounce the way it has. The reality is that the 1.20 level of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that also has a certain amount of historic significance to it as well. If the market were to break significantly below this barrier, the bottom would fall out and we could be looking at 1000 pips.