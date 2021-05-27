newsbreak-logo
Trisha Paytas apologizes to Dixie D’Amelio for criticizing her over snail drama

dexerto.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTuber Trisha Paytas has apologized to Dixie D’Amelio via the Frenemies podcast, saying she’s sorry for the way she treated her during the snail drama from 2020. An episode of ‘Dinner with the D’Amelios’ was flooded with outraged comments in November 2020, after Dixie expressed her disgust over eating a snail prepared by her family’s personal chef.

