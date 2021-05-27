newsbreak-logo
Use Both Hands To Type On The ASUS ROG Claymore II

By Jeremy Hellstrom
PC Perspective
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ASUS ROG Claymore II optical keyboard is a mix of good, bad and ugly; even if that is totally the wrong movie. The ugly part of the keyboard will only matter to some, but it will likely be enough to completely turn them off of this $270 wired/wireless keyboard, for the keycaps are made of ABS. The bad also only applies to some prospective users, it seems the Asus Aura implementation on this keyboard is not particularly stable and could use some improvement. Considering the number of glowing ROG logos on the keyboard, that is a pity for RGB addicts.

pcper.com
