Norway’s Finance Minister Jan Tore Sanner suggested bitcoin could move past its current period of volatility and still experience “breakthroughs.”. “It is clear that there may be a development over time, whereby you will be able to get more stabilization mechanisms in the currencies that can lead to greater breakthroughs and upheavals in the slightly longer term,” Jan Tore Sanner said. Despite this appraisal, he still thinks that cryptocurrencies are “not a market I would recommend consumers to enter.”