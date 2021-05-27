Cancel
Jones County, IA

The Monticello Express

Monticello Express
 8 days ago

With school kids of all ages no longer required to wear face masks in school, Jones County Public Health Coordinator Jenna Lovaas said, with just a couple weeks remaining of the school year, she hopes this doesn’t cause any issues locally. Following the Iowa Department of Public Health and Gov....

