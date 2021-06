Harold Ramirez taking advantage of opportunity with Cleveland Indians. At the beginning of the season the Cleveland Indians had a slew of potential outfielders, but only one or two answers at best. After signing in the offseason, it was pretty certain that Eddie Rosario would occupy one spot. Similarly, it was assumed that Josh Naylor would be given priority after arriving through the Mike Clevinger trade last season. Beyond those two, it was a free-for-all with essentially two spots up for grabs, being a centerfielder and the backup role.