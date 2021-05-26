Cancel
Constellations of the Western zodiac

By Vicky Stein
Cover picture for the articleStars in our galaxy are scattered across a vast, three-dimensional space. When we look up from the surface of our planet, though, that's not what we see. We see constellations: two-dimensional pictures and shapes connecting stars in the sky to stories from cultures around the globe. One tradition related to the stars is the Western zodiac, made up of 12 constellations: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

