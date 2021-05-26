Constellations of the Western zodiac

Before reading this article, I would like to state that I am only presenting this theory, this isn’t an argument for or against its veracity. We — sometimes see our world with different eyes based on the knowledge that we have. If a child is born with no knowledge of Earth and indoctrinated that our planet is flat they have no reason to doubt their parent or mentor. Our curiosity is what drives us towards education since a very young age, not only to our origins but also about this rock that we have been given life on.