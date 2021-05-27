newsbreak-logo
Canada Post discloses data breach after malware attack

By Waqas
HackRead
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Canada Post, sensitive information of over 950,000 customers and 44 of its large business clients has been exposed in the malware attack. Another day, another data breach. This time, the victim is the Canadian postal agency Canada Post who on Wednesday confirmed in a press release that data of over 950,000 of its customers could be compromised after one of its suppliers became a victim of a malware attack last week.

