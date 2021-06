Great contests … not mere showcases for individual heroics. Once upon a time (40 years ago), I wrote a book titled Baseball’s Ten Greatest Games. Since then, other games have come along that would displace some of my original selections. So it would be easy to reassess, then lop off the bottom five and — voilá — I would have the basis of this week’s column. But I have liked the era divisions which, over the past two weeks, governed the presentations of position players and then pitchers, so let’s try that model here, producing one game and four runners-up in each period, thus totaling 25 great games.