Cervical intramedullary recurrent Ewing sarcoma after 10-year disease-free survival in an adult: a case report and review of literature

By Keita Fukushima, Osahiko Tsuji, Satoshi Suzuki, Satoshi Nori, Narihito Nagoshi, Eijiro Okada, Mitsuru Yagi, Katsura Emoto, Robert Nakayama, Kota Watanabe, Masaya Nakamura, Morio Matsumoto
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Intramedullary metastasis of Ewing sarcoma is extremely rare. Here, we report an adult case of cervical intramedullary recurrent Ewing sarcoma after a 10-year disease-free survival after the initial surgery for a thoracic lesion. Case presentation. A 39-year-old man with a history of surgery and chemoradiotherapy for thoracic Ewing sarcoma ten...

www.nature.com
CancerNature.com

TERT promoter mutation is an objective clinical marker for disease progression in chondrosarcoma

Chondrosarcomas are the second most common malignant bone tumor. Activating promoter mutations in telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT) was recently described by us and others as a frequent mutation in high-grade chondrosarcoma. In this study, we investigate the prognostic significance of TERT promoter mutations in 241 chondrosarcomas from 190 patients collected over 24 years (1994–2017). The TERT promoter was sequenced after microdissection of 135 chondrosarcomas from 106 patients in addition to data from our previous cohort. The TERT promoter mutation at −124 C > T was found in 45% of all patients and was significantly associated (p > 0,001) with higher tumor grade, shorter metastasis-free survival, and disease-specific survival. Additionally, TERT promoter-mutated tumors were associated with a more aggressive metastatic pattern. Shorter survival was observed in patients with wild-type primary tumors who developed a mutated metastasis indicative of tumor progression. Primary tumor genetic heterogeneity and altering mutational status between nonsynchronous metastatic lesions suggests that chondrosarcoma is a multiclonal disease progressing through a branching evolution. Conclusion: TERT promoter mutation seems to be a central event in chondrosarcoma progression with association to metastatic disease and disease-related mortality. As an easily analyzed marker, there is future potential to utilize TERT promoter mutation status as a prognostic marker and investigate telomerase-targeted therapy in chondrosarcomas.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Clinical significance of tacrolimus intra-patient variability on kidney transplant outcomes according to pre-transplant immunological risk

High intra-patient variability (IPV) of tacrolimus trough concentrations is increasingly recognized as a predictor of poor long-term outcomes in kidney transplant. However, there is a lack of information regarding the association between tacrolimus IPV and graft outcomes according to immunological risk. We analyzed tacrolimus IPV using the coefficient of variability from months 6–12 after transplantation in 1080 kidney transplant recipients. Patients were divided into two immunological risk groups based on pre-transplant panel reactive antibodies and donor-specific antibodies. High immunological risk was defined as panel reactive antibodies ≥ 20% or the presence of donor-specific antibodies. The effects of tacrolimus IPV on graft outcomes were significantly different between low and high immunological risk patients. A multivariable Cox regression model confirmed that high tacrolimus IPV was an independent risk factor for graft failure in the high risk group (HR, 2.90; 95% CI, 1.42–5.95, P = 0.004). In the high risk group, high tacrolimus IPV was also significantly associated with increased risk of antibody-mediated rejection (P = 0.006). In contrast, death-censored graft survival and antibody-mediated rejection in the low immunological risk group was not significantly different by tacrolimus IPV. High tacrolimus IPV significantly increases the risk of graft failure and antibody-mediated rejection in patients with high immunological risk.
ScienceNature.com

Ex vivo immune profiling in patient blood enables quantification of innate immune effector functions

The assessment of a patient’s immune function is critical in many clinical situations. In complex clinical immune dysfunction like sepsis, which results from a loss of immune homeostasis due to microbial infection, a plethora of pro- and anti-inflammatory stimuli may occur consecutively or simultaneously. Thus, any immunomodulatory therapy would require in-depth knowledge of an individual patient’s immune status at a given time. Whereas lab-based immune profiling often relies solely on quantification of cell numbers, we used an ex vivo whole-blood infection model in combination with biomathematical modeling to quantify functional parameters of innate immune cells in blood from patients undergoing cardiac surgery. These patients experience a well-characterized inflammatory insult, which results in mitigation of the pathogen-specific response patterns towards Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans that are characteristic of healthy people and our patients at baseline. This not only interferes with the elimination of these pathogens from blood, but also selectively augments the escape of C. albicans from phagocytosis. In summary, our model could serve as a valuable functional immune assay for recording and evaluating innate responses to infection.
CancerNature.com

Chitosan-coated Zn-metal-organic framework nanocomposites for effective targeted delivery of LNA-antisense miR-224 to colon tumor: in vitro studies

Nowadays, nano-compartments are considered as an effective drug delivery system (DDS) for cancer therapy. Targeted delivery of therapeutic agents is an advantageous approach by which cancer cells can be targeted without harming normal cells, and eliminates the negative effects of conventional therapies such as chemotherapy. In this research, a novel zinc-based nanoscale metal-organic framework (Zn-NMOF) coated with folic acid (FA) functionalized chitosan (CS) has been constructed and applied as efficient delivery of LNA (locked nucleic acid)-antisense miR-224 to colon cancer cell lines. LNA-antisense miR-224 as a therapeutic sequence was able to considerably block highly expressed miR-224 and downregulated cancer cell growth. The prepared nano-complex was characterized by analytical devices such as FT-IR, UV-Vis spectrophotometry, DLS, TEM, and XRD. The size range of NMOF-CS-FA-LNA-antisense miR-224 (MCFL224) nano-complex was obtained nearly at 200 nm. The entrapment efficiency of LNA-antisense miR-224 was calculated 72 ± 5% and a significant release profile of LNA-antisense miR-224 was observed at first 6 h (about 50%). Then, in vitro assays were implemented on HCT116 (folic acid receptor-positive colon cancer cell line) and CRL1831 (normal colon cell line) to evaluate the therapeutic efficiency of the MCFL224 nano-complex. In these investigations, decreased cell viability (14.22 ± 0.3% after 72 h treatment), increased apoptotic and autophagy-related genes expression level (BECLIN1: 34-folds, BAX: 36-folds, mTORC1: 10-folds, and Caspase-9: 9-folds more than control), higher cell cycle arrest in sub-G1 phase (19.53% of cells in sub-G1 phase), and more apoptosis analyses (late apoptosis: 67.7%) were evaluated in colon cancer cells treated with MCFL224 nano-complex. Results remarkably indicate the inhibited growth of colon cancer cells and induced cell apoptosis which suggests MCFL224 as a promising nanocomposite for colon cancer therapy.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Visceral obesity and insulin resistance associate with CD36 deletion in lymphatic endothelial cells

Disruption of lymphatic lipid transport is linked to obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), but regulation of lymphatic vessel function and its link to disease remain unclear. Here we show that intestinal lymphatic endothelial cells (LECs) have an increasing CD36 expression from lymphatic capillaries (lacteals) to collecting vessels, and that LEC CD36 regulates lymphatic integrity and optimizes lipid transport. Inducible deletion of CD36 in LECs in adult mice (Cd36ΔLEC) increases discontinuity of LEC VE-cadherin junctions in lacteals and collecting vessels. Cd36ΔLEC mice display slower transport of absorbed lipid, more permeable mesenteric lymphatics, accumulation of inflamed visceral fat and impaired glucose disposal. CD36 silencing in cultured LECs suppresses cell respiration, reduces VEGF-C-mediated VEGFR2/AKT phosphorylation and destabilizes VE-cadherin junctions. Thus, LEC CD36 optimizes lymphatic junctions and integrity of lymphatic lipid transport, and its loss in mice causes lymph leakage, visceral adiposity and glucose intolerance, phenotypes that increase risk of T2D.
CancerNature.com

LncRNA SNHG15 relieves hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via increased ubiquitination of thioredoxin-interacting protein

Numerous studies have revealed that hyperglycemia is a pivotal driver of diabetic vascular complications. However, the mechanisms of hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction in diabetes remain incompletely understood. This study aims to expound on the underlying mechanism of the endothelial dysfunction induced by hyperglycemia from the perspective of long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA). In this study, a downregulation of SNHG15 was observed in the ischemic hind limb of diabetic mice and high glucose (HG)-treated HUVECs. Functionally, the overexpression of SNHG15 promoted cell proliferation, migration, and tube formation, and suppressed cell apoptosis in HG-treated HUVECs. Mechanistically, SNHG15 reduced thioredoxin-interacting protein (TXNIP) expression by enhancing ITCH-mediated ubiquitination of TXNIP. TXNIP overexpression abrogated the protective effect of lncRNA SNHG15 overexpression on HG-induced endothelial dysfunction. The following experiment further confirmed that SNHG15 overexpression promoted angiogenesis of the ischemic hind limb in diabetic mice. In conclusion, SNHG15 is a novel protector for hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via decreasing TXNIP expression.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Prognostic significance of p53, Sox11, and Pax5 co-expression in mantle cell lymphoma

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a relatively rare subtype of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. To identify molecular biomarkers in MCL, we performed immunohistochemistry tissue arrays using biopsies from 64 MCL patients diagnosed in West China Hospital from 2012 to 2016. TP53 mutation status in those patients was also examined by sequencing. The sequencing results showed TP53 mutations were highly heterogeneous in MCL. We identified four novel TP53 mutations in MCL: P151R, G199R, V218E, and G325R. The MCL patients with TP53 mutations had inferior progression-free survival (PFS, p = 0.002) and overall survival (OS, p = 0.011). Tissue array results showed the expression of p53, Sox11, or Pax5 alone did not correlate with the patient PFS and OS. However, the MCL patients with triple-positive expression of p53/Sox11/Pax5 had inferior PFS (p = 0.008) and OS (p = 0.002). Such risk stratification was independent to the mantle cell lymphoma international prognostic index (MIPI), Ki-67 value, and TP53 mutation status of the patients. The triple-positive patients might represent a subtype of high-risk MCL. Our findings might indicate a novel way to stratify MCL and predict patients’ prognosis.
CancerNature.com

Cytokine release syndrome in a patient with colorectal cancer after vaccination with BNT162b2

Patients with cancer are currently prioritized in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination programs globally, which includes administration of mRNA vaccines. Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) has not been reported with mRNA vaccines and is an extremely rare immune-related adverse event of immune checkpoint inhibitors. We present a case of CRS that occurred 5 d after vaccination with BTN162b2 (tozinameran)—the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine—in a patient with colorectal cancer on long-standing anti-PD-1 monotherapy. The CRS was evidenced by raised inflammatory markers, thrombocytopenia, elevated cytokine levels (IFN-γ/IL-2R/IL-18/IL-16/IL-10) and steroid responsiveness. The close temporal association of vaccination and diagnosis of CRS in this case suggests that CRS was a vaccine-related adverse event; with anti-PD1 blockade as a potential contributor. Overall, further prospective pharmacovigillence data are needed in patients with cancer, but the benefit–risk profile remains strongly in favor of COVID-19 vaccination in this population.
CancerNature.com

A carbazole compound, 9-ethyl-9H-carbazole-3-carbaldehyde, plays an antitumor function through reactivation of the p53 pathway in human melanoma cells

P53, the major tumor suppressor, is frequently mutated in many cancers, and up to 84% of human melanomas harbor wild-type p53, which is considered to be an ideal target for melanoma therapy. Here, we evaluated the antitumor activity of a carbazole derivative, 9-ethyl-9H-carbazole-3-carbaldehyde (ECCA), on melanoma cells. ECCA had a selectively strong inhibitory activity against the growth of BRAF-mutated and BRAF-wild-type melanoma cells but had little effect on normal human primary melanocytes. ECCA inhibited melanoma cell growth by increasing cell apoptosis, which was associated with the upregulation of caspase activities and was significantly abrogated by the addition of a caspase inhibitor. In vivo assays confirmed that ECCA suppressed melanoma growth by enhancing cell apoptosis and reducing cell proliferation, and importantly ECCA did not have any evident toxic effects on normal tissues. RNA-Seq analysis identified several pathways related to cell apoptosis that were affected by ECCA, notably, activation of the p53 signaling pathway. Biochemical assays demonstrated that ECCA enhanced the phosphorylation of p53 at Ser15 in melanoma cells harboring wild-type p53, and importantly, the knockdown or deletion of p53 in those cells counteracted the ECCA-induced apoptosis, as well as senescence. Further investigations revealed that ECCA enhanced the phosphorylation of p38-MAPK and c-Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK), and treatment with either a p38-MAPK or a JNK inhibitor rescued the cell growth inhibition elicited by ECCA, which depended on the expression of the p53 gene. Finally, the combination of ECCA with a BRAF inhibitor significantly enhanced the growth inhibition of melanoma cells. In summary, our study demonstrates that the carbazole derivative, ECCA, induces melanoma cell apoptosis and senescence through the activation of p53 to significantly and selectively suppress the growth of melanoma cells without affecting normal human melanocytes, suggesting its potential to develop a new drug for melanoma therapy.
HealthNature.com

A phase 2a randomized clinical trial of intravenous vedolizumab for the treatment of steroid-refractory intestinal acute graft-versus-host disease

Steroid-refractory (SR) acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) remains a significant complication after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. Systemic corticosteroids are first-line therapy for aGvHD, but apart from ruxolitinib, there are no approved treatments for SR aGvHD. Vedolizumab is approved for treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, and may be effective for treatment of SR intestinal aGvHD. We conducted a phase 2a trial (NCT02993783) to evaluate the clinical efficacy, tolerability, and safety of vedolizumab 300 and 600 mg for SR intestinal aGvHD. This study was terminated before full enrollment was completed because early results failed to demonstrate positive proof-of-concept in efficacy. Before termination, 17 participants had enrolled and an early response in intestinal aGvHD was observed in 11 and eight participants at days 15 and 28, respectively. All adverse events observed were consistent with those expected in a population with SR intestinal aGvHD. Overall, vedolizumab did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint (overall response at day 28), likely owing to premature study drug discontinuation, lack of efficacy, and the competing risks inherent with a population with advanced SR intestinal aGvHD. Nevertheless, this study provides valuable insights into the considerations needed when conducting studies in patients with SR intestinal aGvHD.
ScienceNature.com

Genome wide study of tardive dyskinesia in schizophrenia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a severe condition characterized by repetitive involuntary movement of orofacial regions and extremities. Patients treated with antipsychotics typically present with TD symptomatology. Here, we conducted the largest GWAS of TD to date, by meta-analyzing samples of East-Asian, European, and African American ancestry, followed by analyses of biological pathways and polygenic risk with related phenotypes. We identified a novel locus and three suggestive loci, implicating immune-related pathways. Through integrating trans-ethnic fine mapping, we identified putative credible causal variants for three of the loci. Post-hoc analysis revealed that SNPs harbored in TNFRSF1B and CALCOCO1 independently conferred three-fold increase in TD risk, beyond clinical risk factors like Age of onset and Duration of illness to schizophrenia. Further work is necessary to replicate loci that are reported in the study and evaluate the polygenic architecture underlying TD.
HealthNature.com

Melatonin ameliorates hypertension in hypertensive pregnant mice and suppresses the hypertension-induced decrease in Ca-activated K channels in uterine arteries

Decreased secretion of melatonin was reported to be associated with an enhanced risk of hypertension and diabetes. However, the effect of melatonin on gestational hypertension (GH) and the underlying mechanism remain unclear. A GH mouse model was established via electrical stimulation. The hypertensive phenotypes were indicated by systolic blood pressure (SBP) and urinary protein levels. Uterine artery (UtA) endothelial function was detected by relaxation, peak systolic velocity (PSV), end-diastolic velocity (EDV), resistance index (RI) and pulsatility index (PI). Protein expression levels were determined using immunochemistry and Western blots. Pregnancy outcomes were indicated by the fetal live ratio, fetal weight and placental weight. Melatonin supplementation ameliorated hypertensive phenotypes in the mice with GH and enhanced UtA endothelial response to acetylcholine. The BKCa potassium channel was involved in the effect of melatonin on UtA endothelial function, and melatonin promoted BKCa potassium channel expression and function in UtAs. Finally, melatonin improved pregnancy outcomes in pregnant mice. In conclusion, melatonin ameliorates hypertension in hypertensive pregnant mice and suppresses hypertension-induced decreases in Ca2+-activated K+ channels in uterine arteries.
ScienceNature.com

Impact of daily high dose oral vitamin D therapy on the inflammatory markers in patients with COVID 19 disease

COVID 19 is known to cause immune dysregulation and vitamin D is a known immunomodulator. This study aims to objectively investigate the impact of Pulse D therapy in reducing the inflammatory markers of COVID-19. Consented COVID-19 patients with hypovitaminosis D were evaluated for inflammatory markers (N/L ratio, CRP, LDH, IL6, Ferritin) along with vitamin D on 0th day and 9th/11th day as per their respective BMI category. Subjects were randomised into VD and NVD groups. VD group received Pulse D therapy (targeted daily supplementation of 60,000 IUs of vitamin D for 8 or 10 days depending upon their BMI) in addition to the standard treatment. NVD group received standard treatment alone. Differences in the variables between the two groups were analysed for statistical significance. Eighty seven out of one hundred and thirty subjects have completed the study (VD:44, NVD:43). Vitamin D level has increased from 16 ± 6 ng/ml to 89 ± 32 ng/ml after Pulse D therapy in VD group and highly significant (p < 0.01) reduction of all the measured inflammatory markers was noted. Reduction of markers in NVD group was insignificant (p > 0.05). The difference in the reduction of markers between the groups (NVD vs VD) was highly significant (p < 0.01). Therapeutic improvement in vitamin D to 80–100 ng/ml has significantly reduced the inflammatory markers associated with COVID-19 without any side effects. Hence, adjunctive Pulse D therapy can be added safely to the existing treatment protocols of COVID-19 for improved outcomes.
Mental HealthNature.com

Greater genetic risk for adult psychiatric diseases increases vulnerability to adverse outcome after preterm birth

Preterm birth is an extreme environmental stress associated with an increased risk of later cognitive dysfunction and mental health problems. However, the extent to which preterm birth is modulated by genetic variation remains largely unclear. Here, we test for an interaction effect between psychiatric polygenic risk and gestational age at birth on cognition at age four. Our sample comprises 4934 unrelated individuals (2066 individuals born < 37 weeks, 918 born <  = 34 weeks). Genome-wide polygenic scores (GPS’s) were calculated for each individual for five different psychiatric pathologies: Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and Autism Spectrum Disorder. Linear regression modelling was used to estimate the interaction effect between psychiatric GPS and gestational age at birth (GA) on cognitive outcome for the five psychiatric disorders. We found a significant interaction effect between Schizophrenia GPS and GA (β = 0.038 ± 0.013, p = 6.85 × 10–3) and Bipolar Disorder GPS and GA (β = 0.038 ± 0.014, p = 6.61 × 10–3) on cognitive outcome. Individuals with greater genetic risk for Schizophrenia or Bipolar Disorder are more vulnerable to the adverse effects of birth at early gestational age on brain development, as assessed by cognition at age four. Better understanding of gene-environment interactions will inform more effective risk-reducing interventions for this vulnerable population.
CancerNature.com

CDCA2 protects against oxidative stress by promoting BRCA1–NRF2 signaling in hepatocellular carcinoma

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients mostly suffer from poor survival outcomes. It is necessary to identify effective therapeutic targets to improve prognosis for HCC patients. Here, we report a new factor, CDCA2, in promoting HCC development. CDCA2 amplification is an independent risk factor for the recurrence and survival of HCC patients, which is positively correlated with elevated level of alpha-fetoprotein (AFP), high histological grade, large tumor size, advanced TNM stage, and poor prognosis for HCC patients. In HCC cells, CDCA2 promotes cell growth and inhibits apoptosis. Mechanistically, CDCA2’s transcription is activated through the binding of E2F2/E2F8 with its promoter. CDCA2 depletion contributes to the suppression of cell proliferation and induction of apoptosis due to reactive oxygen species (ROS)-mediated stress, which can be reversed by antioxidants N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) and glutathione (GSH). Interestingly, we found that CDCA2 triggers the BRCA1–NRF2 cascade, which elevates antioxidant response and attenuates ROS levels. In response to oxidative stress, CDCA2 promotes BRCA1’s chromatin relocalization to NRF2, activating NRF2-driven downstream signaling (HO-1, TXNRD1, and NQO1), which then protects HCC cells against oxidative damage. In conclusion, our results reveal that CDCA2 is a prognostic biomarker for HCC patients, and present the E2F2/E2F8–CDCA2–BRCA1–NRF2–ROS signaling axis that have implications for HCC therapeutics.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Combination treatment with U0126 and rt-PA prevents adverse effects of the delayed rt-PA treatment after acute ischemic stroke

In acute ischemic stroke, the only FDA-approved drug; recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (rt-PA) is limited by restricted time-window due to an enhanced risk of hemorrhagic transformation which is thought to be caused by metalloproteinase (MMP). In experimental stroke inhibitors of the mitogen–activated protein kinase kinase extracellular signal–regulated kinase kinase (MEK) 1/2 pathways reduce the MMPs. This study evaluated whether a MEK1/2 inhibitor in combination with rt-PA can prevent the detrimental effects of delayed rt-PA therapy in stroke. Thromboembolic stroke was induced in C57 black/6J mice and the MEK1/2 inhibitor U0126 was administrated 3.5 h and rt-PA 4 h post stroke-onset. Treatment with rt-PA demonstrated enhanced MMP-9 protein levels and hemorrhagic transformation which was prevented when U0126 was given in conjunction with rt-PA. By blocking the MMP-9 with U0126 the safety of rt-PA administration was improved and demonstrates a promising adjuvant strategy to reduce the harmful effects of delayed rt-PA treatment in acute ischemic stroke.
CancerNature.com

Adjuvant properties of IFN-γ and GM-CSF in the scFv6.C4 DNA vaccine against CEA-expressing tumors

Tumor-associated carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) is a natural target for vaccines against colorectal cancers. Our previous experience with a DNA vaccine with scFv6.C4, a CEA surrogate, showed a CEA-specific immune response with 40% of tumor-free mice after challenge with B16F10-CEA and 47% with MC38-CEA cells. These percentages increased to 63% after using FrC as an adjuvant. To further enhance the vaccine efficacy, we tested GM-CSF and IFNγ as adjuvants. C57BL/6J-CEA2682 mice were immunized 4 times with uP-PS/scFv6.C4, uP-PS/scFv6.C4 + uP-IFNγ, or uP-PS/scFv6.C4 + uP-GMCSF. After one week, the mice were challenged with MC38-CEA, and tumor growth was monitored over 100 days. Immunization with scFv6.C4 and scFv6.C4 + GM-CSF resulted in a gradual increase in the anti-CEA antibody titer, while scFv6.C4 + IFNγ immunization led to a rapid and sustained increase in the titer. The addition of IFNγ also induced higher CD4 + and CD8 + responses. When challenged, almost 80% of the scFv6.C4 + IFNγ-vaccinated mice did not develop tumors, while the others had a significant tumor growth delay. The probability of being tumor-free was 2700% higher using scFv6.C4 + IFNγ than scFv6.C4. The addition of GM-CSF had no additional effect on tumor protection. DNA immunization with scFv6.C4 + IFNγ, but not GM-CSF, increased the antitumor effect via readily sustained specific humoral and cytotoxic responses to CEA.
Healthneurology.org

Automated, Quantitative Pupillometry in the Critically Ill: A Systematic Review of the Literature

Methods: Three digital databases (PubMed, EmBase, Cochrane) were systematically searched. Articles published between 1990-2019 in adult patients, using monocular automated handheld devices were considered. Studies were classified according to the OCEBM classification (level 1 represents the highest, level 5 the lowest level of evidence). Case reports, original research and systematic reviews were included and cross-referenced.
Public HealthWSLS

WHO asked to review spiked Italy report, whistleblower case

ROME – Whistleblower protection groups urged the World Health Organization on Wednesday to launch an independent review into the case of an Italian researcher who reported being pressured to falsify data in a now-spiked WHO report into Italy’s coronavirus response. The groups, including Transparency International, Whistleblowing International Network and some...