Big Ten Announces Kickoff Times For Ohio State’s Games Against Minnesota, Tulsa And Maryland

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 7 days ago
The Big Ten announced on Thursday afternoon kickoff times for three of Ohio State’s games this fall, including the season opener at Minnesota and home contests against Tulsa and Maryland.

The road game against the Golden Gophers on Sept. 2 will kick off at 8 p.m. on FOX, while the Sept. 18 matchup with the Golden Hurricane and the Oct. 9 meeting with the Terrapins are set for 3:30 p.m. and 12 p.m., respectively.

The Buckeyes’ non-conference game against Tulsa will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 while the network for the homecoming game against Maryland has not yet been determined.

Two weeks ago, FOX announced Ohio State’s Sept. 11 home opener against Oregon and the Nov. 27 rivalry game at Michigan would both kick off at noon. The network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will also be on hand for both of those games, as well as the season opener at Minnesota.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Sept. 2 – at Minnesota, 8 p.m. on FOX
  • Sept. 11 – Oregon, 12 p.m. on FOX
  • Sept. 18 – Tulsa, 3:30 p.m. on FS1
  • Sept. 25 – Akron
  • Oct. 2 – at Rutgers
  • Oct. 9 – Maryland, 12 p.m.
  • Oct. 23 – at Indiana
  • Oct. 30 – Penn State
  • Nov. 6 – at Nebraska
  • Nov. 13 – Purdue
  • Nov. 20 – Michigan State
  • Nov. 27 – at Michigan, 12 p.m. on FOX

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

