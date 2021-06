Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger announced this week he will seek a fourth term in the upcoming 2022 election. “It’s been my honor to serve the citizens of Gaston County for the last 17 years as your sheriff," Cloninger wrote in a statement released by his campaign. "Throughout my tenure, I have worked diligently to serve and protect all of our citizens and the county. Working with the brave deputies, detention officers and our administrative staff we have always put the interest of public safety and service first.”