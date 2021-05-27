Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

CircuitPython snakes its way to the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect @arduino #circuitpython

By phillip torrone
adafruit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoining over 209 boards! CircuitPython snakes its way to the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect – Meet the only connected RP2040 board. It fits the Arduino Nano form factor, making it a small board with BIG features. The brain of the board is the Raspberry Pi RP2040 silicon; a dual-core Arm...

blog.adafruit.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snakes#Circuitpython#Arduino Nano#Connected Devices#Surface Devices#Storage Devices#Sram#Nina W102#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Instagram#Npi#Maxim#Adafruitdaily Com#Mho S Resistance#Rp2040 Devices#Smt Tip Python#Built In Sensors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Youtube
Country
Germany
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Python
Related
Computerscnx-software.com

A compact Raspberry Pi RP2040 WiFi board – Meet $12.95 Wio RP2040 mini

MCU – Raspberry Pi RP2040 dual-core Cortex M0+ microcontroller up to 133 MHz with 264 kB of embedded SRAM. WiFi – 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n WiFi 4 supporting AP & station modes. USB – USB 1.1 Type-C host/device port for programming. Expansion – 2x 14-pin headers with 20x multifunctional GPIO pins...
Computersadafruit.com

The Python on Microcontrollers newsletter is out Tuesday – subscribe now #CircuitPython #Python @CircuitPython @micropython @ThePSF

The weekly Python on Microcontrollers newsletter – get the latest news from one source. The Python on Microcontrollers newsletter is the place for the latest news involving Python on hardware. 8,838 readers and growing!. Catch all the weekly news on Python for Microcontrollers with adafruitdaily.com. This ad-free, spam-free weekly email...
Computersthekatynews.com

Arduino vs. Raspberry Pi: microcontrollers and single-board computers

If you love a spot of DIY but are also interested in coding, do-it-yourself software projects are becoming even more popular. Hobbyists from all over the world are trying their hand at useful everyday helpers such as remote controls for their garage doors, temperature measuring devices as well as more fun projects like drones, robots and even their own games consoles! These projects have both a creative and technical focus and are great for people […]
Softwareadafruit.com

Customizing USB Devices in CircuitPython @adafruit @circuitpython #keyboard

CircuitPython 7.0.0, which is in development, allows you to customize at run-time the USB devices it presents. It’s ideal for keyboards, volume controls, or other USB appliances you leave plugged in all the time. You can hide the CIRCUITPY drive, or turn off the REPL serial connection. You can also control which HID devices are available, and define custom HID devices such as specialized game controllers. And you can add another data-only serial connection which is separate from the REPL console.
Computersopensource.com

How I monitor my greenhouse with CircuitPython and open source tools

CircuitPython provides a revolutionary way to interact with microcontroller boards. This article explains how to use CircuitPython to measure a greenhouse's temperature, humidity, and ambient light and publish the results to an MQTT broker using a CircuitPython MQTT client. You can subscribe any number of programs to the MQTT queues to process the information further.
Engineeringadafruit.com

Timelapse Build of RP2040 QT Trinkey Prototypes

After dinner we like to unwind with a tall glass of .. solder paste? sure why not! let’s put together two quick prototype boards of a Trinkey that uses an RP2040 chip and fits in the same size and shape as our standard-issue QT sensor breakouts (1″ x 0.7″). After stenciling on some paste we hand-place all the components. Then they get reflowed on our cute lil mini reflow plate. During reflow sometimes we have to poke at some parts to get them to sit flat. One at a time, and we’re done! https://www.adafruit.com/minihotplate.
Coding & Programmingadafruit.com

CircuitPython: the “go to” for teaching people how to program #CircuitPython @HackerNews

CircuitPython is my “go to” for teaching people how to program. I have had so many friends that want to learn how to program, and they always want to learn something “useful” like React first, because that’s what people are using at work. But, you have to crawl before you can walk, and the simplicity of a computer without an OS or complicated libraries is a great place to start. Make a light blink. If button is pressed, turn a light on. And before you know it, you can press buttons and have music play, or send a tweet to Twitter, etc.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

3D Printed RP2040 Powered Ring Measures CO2

Sometimes a little ingenuity is all it takes to solve a potentially life-threatening problem—such is the case with Guido Burger's Raspberry Pi RP2040 CO2-detecting ring. This isn't Burger's first rodeo with RP2040, we previously covered his homemade Adafruit Feather RP2040 which he managed to assemble before the board officially released.
Computershackaday.com

World’s First RP2040 QWERTY Computer

Independent hardware developer [bobricius] is at it again, making what he claims is the world’s first Pico RP2040 QWERTY + IPS development kit — the PICOmputer. This is a palm-sized computer of sorts. It integrates a keyboard made from tactile push button switches, a TFT IPS display, and a RP2040 Pico computer module. At 100 x 65 mm size, it is slightly bigger than your typical ISO-7810-ID-1-sized credit card, and slightly smaller than an A7 piece of paper.
Softwareadafruit.com

minipip: a tool for installing distribution packages for MicroPython and CircuitPython #CircuitPython #MicroPython @aivarannamaa

Minipip is a tool by Aivar Annamaa for installing distribution packages for MicroPython and CircuitPython. It supports both upip-compatible packages, and regular pip-compatible packages (by using pip install –target …). By default it prefers packages at micropython.org-s index. If the package or the required version is not found there, then...
Computersadafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit IO IOT Hub with the Adafruit FunHouse #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit #CircuitPython @Adafruit

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System today: Adafruit IO IOT Hub with the Adafruit FunHouse. This project uses the Adafruit FunHouse with the new Adafruit CircuitPython Dash Display library to create a customizable Adafruit IO dashboard on your FunHouse. This guide, as well as the Dash Display library, is currently only for the FunHouse, but expect support to be added for other boards like the PyPortal and Feather boards with a screen and WiFi connectivity.
Computershackaday.com

Speech Recognition On An Arduino Nano?

Like most of us, [Peter] had a bit of extra time on his hands during quarantine and decided to take a look back at speech recognition technology in the 1970s. Quickly, he started thinking to himself, “Hmm…I wonder if I could do this with an Arduino Nano?” We’ve all probably had similar thoughts, but [Peter] really put his theory to the test.
Computersadafruit.com

CircuitPython 6.3.0 Release Candidate 0 Released! @adafruit @circuitpython

This release, 6.3.0-rc.0, is the first release candidate for the stable release of CircuitPython 6.3.0. Notable changes since 6.2.0 include many new boards, many corrections to existing boards, the addition of a consistent board.LED to most boards, and a timing fix for the certain samples of RP2040 boards. See Port status below for details on port stability for each port, and Known issues for known problems. If you find any issues with this release, please file an issue.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Cytron Release Robotics Focused Maker Pi RP2040

The Raspberry Pi Pico powered Maker Pi Pico is our Editor's Choice for Raspberry Pi Pico projects. For $9.90 we had a Raspberry Pi Pico and a lot of extra features. Today Cytron have announced the Maker Pi RP2040 board to the range, a smaller board that eschews the Raspberry Pi Pico form factor of the original and goes straight for the RP2040 chip itself. Oh and it can make robots too! This new board may just disrupt our list of best Raspberry Pi Pico accessories.
Computersadafruit.com

John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: PWM Output @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Output PWM (pulse width modulation) voltage on your microcontroller’s digital pins using CircuitPython’s pulseio library. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

RP2040 'Pi Silicon' Goes on General Sale for $1

Until now, Raspberry Pis RP2040 SoC has only been available in bulk to official partners and to some lucky makers who pitched their ideas directly to Eben Upton. Via the Raspberry Pi blog, June 1 marks the general availability of the RP2040 SoC, pulled forward three months, and for the bargain price of $1 a chip.