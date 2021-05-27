CircuitPython snakes its way to the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect @arduino #circuitpython

CircuitPython is my “go to” for teaching people how to program. I have had so many friends that want to learn how to program, and they always want to learn something “useful” like React first, because that’s what people are using at work. But, you have to crawl before you can walk, and the simplicity of a computer without an OS or complicated libraries is a great place to start. Make a light blink. If button is pressed, turn a light on. And before you know it, you can press buttons and have music play, or send a tweet to Twitter, etc.