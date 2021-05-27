News Bites: iHeartRadio Music Awards, Erich ‘Mancow’ Muller, ‘BIN 104.1,’ JVC Media.

Do not adjust your dial. Yes, there was a sense of deja vu in seeing the Weeknd pick up some trophies on prime-time television Thursday night, just as there was in watching him look into the camera and vow: “Like I said before, the after-hours are done and the dawn is coming.” He had uttered those some words Sunday night (without the “like I said before” part) at the Billboard Music Awards, another show that allowed him to make up for lost Grammy time in his spring victory/vindication lap. (How did these two telecasts, with 365 nights to work with, ended up getting booked four nights apart?)