News Bites: iHeartRadio Music Awards, Erich 'Mancow' Muller, 'BIN 104.1,' JVC Media.

insideradio.com
 3 days ago

The iHeartRadio Music Awards hosted by Usher, will air on Fox from 8-10pm (ET), live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The audio broadcast of the eighth annual event will be carried by iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide. The awards celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2020, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2021.

www.insideradio.com
Florida State
Darryl Mcdaniels
#Iheartradio Music Awards#Cumulus Media#Jvc#Music News#Live Radio#New Music#Live Music#Audio#Jvc Media#Usher#Fox#The Dolby Theatre#Wls#Dmc Lrb#Black Information Network#Wjbt#Ft#Community Broadcasters#Nexstar#Wgn Chicago
iHeartRadio Music Awards Keep the Weeknd's Vindication Lap Going

Do not adjust your dial. Yes, there was a sense of deja vu in seeing the Weeknd pick up some trophies on prime-time television Thursday night, just as there was in watching him look into the camera and vow: “Like I said before, the after-hours are done and the dawn is coming.” He had uttered those some words Sunday night (without the “like I said before” part) at the Billboard Music Awards, another show that allowed him to make up for lost Grammy time in his spring victory/vindication lap. (How did these two telecasts, with 365 nights to work with, ended up getting booked four nights apart?)
News Bites: iHeartRadio, WTOP-FM, ‘Indie 102.3,’ WHTA.

..New benchmarks for the iHeartRadio streaming platform, which has surpassed 150 million registered users and posted growth in app downloads and music and podcast streaming. As audio streaming increased during the pandemic, iHeartRadio says it recorded more than three billion app downloads, with monthly app downloads peaking up to 28% higher than last year. Additionally, iHeartRadio now has a total social audience of 234 million. The platform’s streaming catalog features playlists hosted by iHeartMedia personalities, including Elvis Duran, Ellen K., Charlamagne Tha God, Bobby Bones and Delilah. The iHeartRadio Original podcast library includes some of the most listened to series such as “Stuff You Should Know,” “The Ron Burgundy Podcast,” “Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach + Donald” and “Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang.”
iHeartMedia/Jacksonville FL to Launch ''BIN 104.1''

IHeartMedia Jacksonville debuts the new "BIN 104.1," effective immediately. BIN 104.1 is part of BIN: Black Information Network, the recently launched 24/7 national audio news service dedicated to providing what it calls "an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective." BIN 104.1...
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Hear that? That's the sound of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards! Usher hosted this year's star-studded event, which kicked off from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27 and aired live on Fox at 8:00 p.m. Est/Pst. Music lovers enjoyed performances from The Weeknd with Ariana Grande (her first since tying the knot earlier this month), Bruno Mars with Anderson .Paak, Dan + Shay and Doja Cat, plus an all-star tribute to iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient Elton John. Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. took the stage to honor the legendary singer's greatest hits. As for which of your favorite...
Usher Takes Us Back to 2005 With Medley Performance at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Usher transformed the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles into a 3,000 seat time machine during Thursday night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, performing a medley of his biggest hits from the early to late aughts. Dressed in a polarizing icy ensemble, Usher took a break from his hosting duties to deliver a semi-live performance of his greatest hits, including “Love In This Club,” “U Don’t Have To Call,” and “DJ’s Got Us Falling In Love Again.” The performance started off live onstage, then transitioned to an elaborate pre-taped segment in the desert, before switching back to the Dolby stage with “Yeah,” where Usher (newly clad in jeans) was joined by Lil Jon. Usher finished the medley with “Get Low,” wrapping up a performance that involved twenty years of hits, two locations, one outfit-change, and many, many Ush Bucks.
Ratings: Not a Lot of Love for Fox’s ‘iHeartRadio Music Awards’

Fox’s 2021 “iHeartRadio Music Awards” averaged a 0.4 rating/3 share among adults 18-49 and 1.7 million total viewers on Thursday. Those primetime Nielsen numbers placed Fox third in key demo ratings and fourth in overall viewers. ABC and NBC tied atop the ratings leaderboard last night, with the Disney-owned broadcast...
Usher Talks Nerves Ahead of iHeartRadio Music Awards

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Usher ahead of his hosting gig at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Usher confessed, “I’m not going to lie — I’m a little nervous,” pointing out this would be his first time in front of a crowd in a long time because of the pandemic.
Demi Lovato Stuns In Purple Velvet Pantsuit at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Demi Lovato is paying tribute to Elton John at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The singer stepped out onto the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles Thursday night in a purple, velvet double breasted blazer and matching high waisted wide-leg trousers by DUNDAS. The look paid homage to the legendary entertainer, who received the Icon Award at this year's awards show.
Doja Cat Slays in Sheer Dress at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Doja Cat is serving a sheer moment at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The "Kiss Me More" singer hit the red carpet in a green, floor length sheer gown for Thursday night's awards show, hosted by Usher. The singer accessorized her look with gold jewelry and green, platform heels. Doja...
The Bobby Bones Show

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Everything You Need To Know

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are quickly approaching, and this year's star-studded show is shaping up to be epic. Now in its eighth year, and hosted by Usher, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2020, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2021. Artists receiving multiple nominations include Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton, BTS, Cardi B, Chris Brown, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Future, Gabby Barrett, H.E.R., Harry Styles, Jhené Aiko, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Ozzy Osbourne, Pop Smoke, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, twenty one pilots and more.
The Bobby Bones Show

Dan + Shay Perform 'Glad You Exist' At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

For the first time in over a year, Dan + Shay performed in front of their fans. Ahead of their performance, the duo spoke to Elvis Duran at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Live! Presented by Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar pre-show about how eager they were to get back on stage. They said they were most looking forward to the "energy" they share with fans while singing live. Mooney said the two best parts of being a music artist are "hearing your song on the radio for the first time and hearing your fans sing the words back to you."
KWQW/Des Moines Flips to CHR as ''The New 98.3 The Vibe''

Cumulus Media flips KWQW-FM/Des Moines to CHR as "The New 98.3 The Vibe." The company says the Mainstream Top 40 outlet is a "customized hit music station that matches the young Des Moines market's lifestyle with today's biggest hits." KWQW-FM previously aired a Classic Hip Hop format. Cumulus/Des Moines VP/Market...
RESERVOIR WRITERS & CATALOG WIN 3 2021 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS

IHeartRadio held its 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre last night, and Reservoir writers and catalog have contributed to 3 total wins. Congratulations to all of our writers!. Dance Album of the Year. Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil by Diplo, including “Dance With Me” featuring...
News Bites: WKIM, John ‘U-Man’ Ulett, KOSF, Binnie Media.

..Cumulus Media AC “98.9 The Bridge” WKIM Memphis will flip to “News Talk 98.9 – The Roar of Memphis” and will be the new flagship radio station of Memphis Athletics. Beginning in August, “News Talk 98.9” will carry every football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball game from the University of Memphis. The new flagship agreement also includes a one-hour football and men’s basketball coaches show, with Ryan Silverfield and Penny Hardaway, respectively. “Rebranding 98.9 The Bridge and changing the format of the station is just one more step to showcase Tiger Athletics and all that it means to Memphis,” VP/Market Manager Morgan Bohannon said in a release. “We are excited and eager to begin a new and long-lasting partnership with the University of Memphis, Learfield IMG College and Tiger Sports Properties.”