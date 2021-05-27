News Bites: iHeartRadio Music Awards, Erich ‘Mancow’ Muller, ‘BIN 104.1,’ JVC Media.
..The iHeartRadio Music Awards hosted by Usher, will air on Fox from 8-10pm (ET), live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The audio broadcast of the eighth annual event will be carried by iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide. The awards celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2020, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2021.www.insideradio.com