Washington State

'Murder Hornets' May Be Lurking In Other Parts Of Washington, Officials Say

KJR 95.7 The Jet
 3 days ago
Washington state scientists said "murder hornets" may be found in areas beyond Whatcom County, according to KIRO 7. “They’re very strong flyers, so those nearby counties should definitely be on the lookout,” Karla Salp with the state Department of Agriculture (WSDA) said. State entomologists said this will be the first time Asian giant hornets may be spotted in other parts of the Evergreen State, so they're asking the public for help to track and kill the hornets.

957thejet.iheart.com
