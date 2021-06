Expanding the local option gas tax will fund critical infrastructure, create thousands of jobs, and do so efficiently. We urge the City Council to support it. Leaders of large enterprises understand they must simultaneously be relentless cutters and prudent investors for the future. You can’t do one without the other or the enterprise suffers. Over the years, Jacksonville leaders generally have been good at cutting costs and the city has benefited. But we haven’t been good at investing for the future. Jacksonville invests less than other comparable cities across all service classes. We invest less in public safety, less in public health, less in parks and recreation, less in arts and culture, and less in infrastructure. As a result, our economy isn’t as strong as it could be, and our citizens don’t enjoy the quality of life they deserve.