We continue our look at the music of 5o years ago…. There are those musicians that stand out from a crowd. Whether it be the sound of their voice…or how they play their instrument…or that indescribable something that makes them not like anybody else. Joe Walsh is one of those guys. His final studio album with The James Gang came out in 1971 and although he, bassist Dale Peters and drummer Jim Fox were starting to fall out, the LP “Thirds” still delivered some quality stuff…including one of those singular Walsh moments.