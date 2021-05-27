Cancel
DeSantis’s “Big Tech” crackdown bill slapped with free speech lawsuit

By Jordan Kirkland
thecapitolist.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of technology trade groups are pushing back against Governor Ron DeSantis after he signed a measure (SB 7072) on Monday that aims to block companies like Facebook and Twitter from censoring politicians from their platforms. A top priority for DeSantis during the 2021 Legislative Session, the new law gives the Florida Elections Commission the power to fine media companies up to $250,000 a day for “de-platforming” any candidate for statewide office and $25,000 per day for de-platforming candidates for non-statewide offices.

thecapitolist.com
