DeSantis’s “Big Tech” crackdown bill slapped with free speech lawsuit

In three decades in the news business, most of them spent covering government and politics, I’ve been to more than my share of press conferences. They’re part of the gig when you’re a reporter. And you just kind of learn to make your peace with them. Some of them are informative. Most are self-serving and explicitly partisan. Some are mercifully short. And some of them, to borrow from Dave Berry, may still be going on to this very day.