Florida governor Ron DeSantis has framed himself as a champion of Florida’s cruise industry, but on one key issue, they’re on a collision course.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in April that cruise ships can set sail again by July – without bothersome test cruises – as long as 98 per cent of their crew and 95 per cent of their passengers are vaccinated. There’s just one problem: governor DeSantis has already signed an executive order banning businesses from checking their customers’ vaccination status – exactly what the cruise companies would need to do.“I’ve been saying it’s a...